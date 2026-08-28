If your daily commute takes you through the Town of Augusta, you'll need to make some adjustments starting Tuesday September 8th.

READ MORE: Best & Worst Times To Hit The Roads Tis Labor Day Weekend

A stretch of State Route 26 will be shutting down completely at 7am on September 8th in an effort to make way for a much-needed culvert replacement.

Timeline and Location

This closure will impact drivers who travel the section of Route 26 right between Wells Gifford Road and Simmons Road.

Get our free mobile app

Authorities say as long as the weather cooperates, the New York State Department of Transportation expects the project to take about five weeks to wrap up.

rustythedog rustythedog

Your Detour Game Plan

The good news is travelers won't be left to navigate the backroads blind. Crews will have official detour signs posted to guide motorists around the construction zone.

The designated reroute will take you from State Route 26 over to College Hill Road, up State Route 233, and finally onto State Route 12B to get you back on track.

Nick Cooper - TSM Duluth Road closed sign in Downtown Duluth, MN

Driver Safety

The NYSDOT is tackling this project as part of their broader efforts to keep local transit systems safe and reliable.

READ MORE: Backup Camera Issues Causes Recall For CNY Drivers

But they need a little help from drivers, too.

Authorities remind travelers to slow down and move over when you see highway workers during this construction or any other work being done across the state.

Before you head out the door over the next few weeks, it's always a good idea to check for real-time travel updates by calling 511.

Travelers can even download the free 511NY mobile app for updated information.