Several roadwork projects kick of in May here in Central New York. Here's what we know:

Here is the New York State Department of Transportation's report of road projects for the week beginning on Monday, May 12th 2025:

Oneida County May 2025 Roadwork Projects

1) New Hartford – Paving is underway on Middlesettlement Road at Route 5 eastbound. Drivers can expect lane shifts and closures in both directions. Flaggers will be on-site to help keep things moving.

2) Utica – Roadwork continues around Burrstone Road, Champlin Avenue, and French Road. Crews are working on drainage, sidewalks, and curbs near the intersection, so watch for lane closures and some sidewalk detours.

3) Utica – On North Genesee Street, between Weaver Street and Auert Avenue, signal work is causing lane closures in both directions. On Wednesday, May 14, a new three-color traffic signal will go live at the Thruway exit, and the two right-turn lanes will officially open to traffic.

4) Utica/Marcy – If you’re driving on I-790 between Leland Avenue and Edic Road, expect lane and ramp closures in both directions while crews pave the roadway. A reduced speed limit of 45 mph is in place through the work zone.

5) Boonville – Several streets are seeing improvements, including Route 12D, Route 294, Route 46, and Schuyler Street. Expect lane closures, flaggers, and work on drainage, sidewalks, and pavement.

6) Boonville – Signal work at the Route 12 and Route 12D intersection will lead to lane closures with flaggers directing traffic.

7) Clinton – Utility work is happening on Route 12B between Robinson Road and Route 233, and on Route 412 between Franklin Avenue and College Hill Road. Crews are installing underground gas lines and working on drainage. Waterline work is also taking place at Franklin Avenue and College Street, so expect flaggers and lane closures.

8) Whitesboro – Route 69 between Wood Road and Goodell Avenue is down to fewer lanes due to ongoing I-90 bridge construction. Plan for a little extra time.

9) Floyd – On Route 49, from Route 825 to the Oriskany exit, pavement repairs mean lane closures in both directions.

10) Oneida Castle – Route 365 between Route 5 and 365A is getting sanitary sewer upgrades. Expect lane closures with flaggers helping direct traffic.

Madison County May 2025 Roadwork Projects

1) Morrisville – Crews are working on gutter repairs and paving along Route 20 between White Corners Road and English Avenue. Drivers will see lane closures in both directions, with flaggers out to help manage traffic flow.

2) Oneida – Roadwork on Route 5 between Lenox Avenue and Stoneleigh Road includes pipe extensions, embankment repairs, and guiderail removal. Expect lane closures in both directions and flaggers directing traffic.

Herkimer County May 2025 Roadwork Projects

1) Webb – Culvert replacement is happening on Route 28 between Old Route 28 and Tamarack Lake Road. A temporary signal is in place, and both directions will have lane closures.

2) Middleville – On Thursday, May 15, crack sealing will cause lane closures with flaggers in place on Route 29 between Route 28 and Reservoir Street.

3) Mohawk – On Friday, May 16, more crack sealing is planned for Route 28 between Hammond Street and Ward Road. Expect lane closures and flaggers again.

4) Frankfort – West Main Street between Cemetery Street and Mill Street is completely shut down for construction. Eastbound traffic will be detoured south on Cemetery Street to Route 5S east to Ilion, then back to West Main. Westbound traffic will go from Ilion to Route 5S west to Cemetery Street north, and back to West Main. Detour signs will guide you through it.

Regional Roadwork Projects For May 2025

Thanks to the Rome Sentinel, here's more:

1) Pavement striping is happening across Montgomery, Hamilton, and Herkimer Counties. If you're driving through those areas, watch for lane shifts, flaggers, and crews at work—especially on clear, dry days.

2) In the Towns of Remsen, Russia, and Trenton, National Grid is replacing poles along various routes. Expect lane closures and flaggers there, too.

50 Fantastic Facts About New York State From America's Smallest Town to the birthplace of the potato chip, here are 50 fun and fantastic facts about New York State. Scroll through to see how many of these you already knew. Gallery Credit: Karolyi