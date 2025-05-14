Rite Aid’s going through some tough times—and the list of store closures just keeps growing.

In a new court filing on May 9, the company announced it’s shutting down 68 more locations, including 2 in New York.

This all comes after Rite Aid filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy for the second time on May 5.

Rite Aid closing in New York Getty Images loading...

Stores Shrinking

Right now, there are still around 1,240 Rite Aid stores open across 15 states, 14 in Central New York. However, that number is getting smaller by the week as the company works through selling off assets and closing up shop.

The good news? If your local store is open, you can still swing by for prescriptions, immunizations, and all the usual pharmacy stuff.

CEO Matt Schroeder says customers will still be able to access Rite Aid services both in stores and online while they go through the process.

READ MORE: Closing Time! One Central New York Bistro Bids Adieu

121349418 Dmitry Kalinovsky/ThinkStock/TSM loading...

New York Store Closures

The additional 68 store closures include two in New York State.

9 Broad Street, Salamanca, New York

1070 Genesee Street, Buffalo, New York

READ MORE: Another Bite Out of the Restaurant Scene - Chain Closing 70 Locations, 2 in NY

Bottom line: keep an eye on your neighborhood Rite Aid—because it might not be there much longer if a buyer isn't found soon.

Check out the full list of the latest Rite Aid closures.

Get our free mobile app