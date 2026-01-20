If you’ve ever driven through the Mohawk Valley and spotted a long line of cyclists riding together with purpose, chances are you were witnessing something pretty special.

Registration Opens for a Milestone 30th Year

Registration is officially open for the 30th Annual Ride for Missing Children Mohawk Valley, set for Friday, June 5th, 2026. The milestone event marks three decades of riders, volunteers, and supporters coming together to raise awareness for missing and exploited children, while offering hope to families who live with unanswered questions every day.

More Than an 80-Mile Bike Ride

The Ride itself is a one-day, 80-mile bike journey across the Mohawk Valley, but anyone who’s been involved will tell you it’s about much more than the miles. It’s about visibility, community, and making sure the stories of missing children are never forgotten.

First Rider Meeting Sets the Tone for 2026

As part of the kickoff to the 2026 season, the organization will host its first rider and volunteer meeting on February 18th at Utica American Legion Post 229, located at 409 Herkimer Road in North Utica. New riders are encouraged to arrive early, with a dedicated new rider meeting starting at 6:15PM, followed by the regular meeting at 7:00PM.

READ MORE: New Syracuse-to-Buffalo Cruise: The Price Will Shock You

This first gathering is where everything begins. Attendees will learn the story behind The Ride, hear about updates to the route, get a clear breakdown of how to join, and walk through the logistics of Ride day so there are no surprises. It’s also a chance to ask questions, meet fellow riders and volunteers, and really get a feel for what the experience is all about.

How to Get Involved This Year

If you’ve ever thought about riding, volunteering, or simply learning more, this first meeting is the perfect place to start. You can find full details and registration information by visiting their website. Sometimes, showing up is the first step toward making a real difference.

Central New York Senior Passes Away Days After Special Graduation What started as a celebration of perseverance quickly became a moment that an entire Central New York community will never forget. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler