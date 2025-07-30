One word, spoken almost as a whisper, carried through Oneida County Court and sent shockwaves across Central New York’s animal rescue community.

“Causing serious physical injury by way of anemia and emaciation. Do you admit that to be true?” asked the Honorable Robert L. Bauer. “Yes,” replied defendant Lindsay Meelan.

According to WKTV, that single word "yes" was enough to ignite an emotional response among local animal advocates who have been following Rhett’s story from the very beginning.

Meelan pled guilty to felony aggravated cruelty to animals for abandoning Rhett, a roughly three-year-old pit bull mix, in a Clark Mills apartment back in May. Cindy Siddon, Executive Director of Kindred Spirits Dog Adoption, shared how Rhett was found:

“When we got him, he was basically a curled-up bag of bones,” Siddon told WKTV. Rhett was so severely neglected he suffered from anemia caused by a flea infestation. He couldn’t even stand and was just days away from death.

Rhett’s story didn’t end there. Siddon and her team fought for him feeding, treating, and loving him until he was strong enough to stand on his own. On Wednesday, while Rhett wasn’t physically in court, his spirit was there. Supporters held up signs with his picture as Meelan, the woman who left him to die, admitted her guilt.

Rhett is thriving:

“Rhett got neutered yesterday. He weighs 75 pounds and his foster people have decided to adopt him,” Siddon said. “He’ll be much loved and I couldn’t be happier about it. It’s gonna make me cry.”

Meelan will be sentenced on October 3rd and could face up to six months in jail and five years probation. She will also be added to the Animal Abuser Registry.

