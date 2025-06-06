Discover Magic At Central New York’s Largest Summer Psychic Fair
Mark your calendars and clear your weekend—the Freya Fest Psychic Faire is officially back and bigger than ever. This beloved Central New York summer celebration of the mystical and magical is returning for two full days of fun in 2025, and you’re invited.
This event is happening rain or shine at the beautiful historic Russell Fuller House in Remsen. Alabaster and Ash is hosting Freya Fest for 2025 with some big changes. The event will take place over two days jam-packed with crystal shopping, intuitive readings, live music, and some of the best local food and drink vendors in the region. It all happens August 9th and 10th.
What to Expect at Freya Fest 2025
Whether you’re a long-time spiritual seeker or just curious about all things metaphysical, Freya Fest offers something for everyone. Attendees will enjoy:
- Psychic, tarot, and mediumship readings.
- Reiki and holistic wellness services.
- Crystals, handmade jewelry, apothecary goods, and artisan crafts.
- Food trucks including Tacocat Food Co. & Mötley Chëw.
- Drinks by 16 Stone Brew Pub, The Lemonade Bar, and Road's End Orchards.
- Live music from Ashleigh DeCarr, face painting, ax throwing, and more.
- You'll also find family-friendly fun like bounce houses, obstacle courses, and even leashed pets are welcome.
Ticket And Admission Info
Get your tickets early for the best deal:
1) Presale (ends August 8th): $12 per day or $22 for the weekend.
2) At the gate: $15 per day or $28 for the weekend.
3) Kids 12 and under: Free.
Tickets include access to vendors, performances, and all the outdoor festivities. Buy yours at FreyaFestival.com.
Meet the Mystics: 2025 Vendor Sneak Peek
Freya Fest will feature dozens of returning and new vendors, including:
Alabaster & Ash
Tarot by Julie
Wayward Crow Curios
Karma Creations by Amy Iselin
Jasmine Moon Wellness
Dave the Seer & Kellie Psychic Medium
Author Julie Anne Stratton
Cardinal Connections
Uniquely Yours by Cori D
Timeless by Tatiana
The Soul Reflection
Reiki Dan
Aura & Stone
Renegade Organics
Black Widow Macrame
Peaceful Vibes
Amethyst Whispers
The Crystal Spell
Allie K's Creations
Stitches Niche
Foxxy Bones
Boho Babe Collective
IvyVine 1970
Welded Memories by Reed
Hidden Fawn Homestead
Spawns Creations & Remedies
Pink Moon Apothecary
Dawson Rae Designs
Cluckin Craftin Chicks
Wildroots
Tasty Crown Bakery
Geodesic Love
The Raven's Reap
Lori Anderson Designs
Odd Girl Oddity
With over 60 magical vendors and readers, it's the perfect place to find a gift, discover your energy, or just enjoy some summer vibes. You can learn more online here.
