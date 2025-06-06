Mark your calendars and clear your weekend—the Freya Fest Psychic Faire is officially back and bigger than ever. This beloved Central New York summer celebration of the mystical and magical is returning for two full days of fun in 2025, and you’re invited.

This event is happening rain or shine at the beautiful historic Russell Fuller House in Remsen. Alabaster and Ash is hosting Freya Fest for 2025 with some big changes. The event will take place over two days jam-packed with crystal shopping, intuitive readings, live music, and some of the best local food and drink vendors in the region. It all happens August 9th and 10th.

What to Expect at Freya Fest 2025

Whether you’re a long-time spiritual seeker or just curious about all things metaphysical, Freya Fest offers something for everyone. Attendees will enjoy:

- Psychic, tarot, and mediumship readings.

- Reiki and holistic wellness services.

- Crystals, handmade jewelry, apothecary goods, and artisan crafts.

- Food trucks including Tacocat Food Co. & Mötley Chëw.

- Drinks by 16 Stone Brew Pub, The Lemonade Bar, and Road's End Orchards.

- Live music from Ashleigh DeCarr, face painting, ax throwing, and more.

- You'll also find family-friendly fun like bounce houses, obstacle courses, and even leashed pets are welcome.

Ticket And Admission Info

Get your tickets early for the best deal:

1) Presale (ends August 8th): $12 per day or $22 for the weekend.

2) At the gate: $15 per day or $28 for the weekend.

3) Kids 12 and under: Free.

Tickets include access to vendors, performances, and all the outdoor festivities. Buy yours at FreyaFestival.com.

Meet the Mystics: 2025 Vendor Sneak Peek

Freya Fest will feature dozens of returning and new vendors, including:

Alabaster & Ash

Tarot by Julie

Wayward Crow Curios

Karma Creations by Amy Iselin

Jasmine Moon Wellness

Dave the Seer & Kellie Psychic Medium

Author Julie Anne Stratton

Cardinal Connections

Uniquely Yours by Cori D

Timeless by Tatiana

The Soul Reflection

Reiki Dan

Aura & Stone

Renegade Organics

Black Widow Macrame

Peaceful Vibes

Amethyst Whispers

The Crystal Spell

Allie K's Creations

Stitches Niche

Foxxy Bones

Boho Babe Collective

IvyVine 1970

Welded Memories by Reed

Hidden Fawn Homestead

Spawns Creations & Remedies

Pink Moon Apothecary

Dawson Rae Designs

Cluckin Craftin Chicks

Wildroots

Tasty Crown Bakery

Geodesic Love

The Raven's Reap

Lori Anderson Designs

Odd Girl Oddity

With over 60 magical vendors and readers, it's the perfect place to find a gift, discover your energy, or just enjoy some summer vibes. You can learn more online here.

