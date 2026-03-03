Brace Yourself, CNY Drivers — The Potholes Are Coming

Spring is creeping in, but your suspension doesn’t care. Somewhere, a tire-eating crater is waiting to ruin your morning commute.

Yes, it’s pothole season in Central New York.

You know the drill — freeze, thaw, salt, repeat — and the roads end up looking like the surface of the moon. Tires disappear into craters, suspensions get rattled, and your patience? Tested to the max.

Found a Bad Pothole? Here’s How to Handle It

If you’ve got a favorite “tire-eating” pothole, you can actually do something about it.

Yes, even in CNY. Here’s the playbook:

Figure out who owns the road — city, county, or state.

Call the appropriate clerk or highway department to see how to submit a claim.

Ask if a complaint has already been filed and when.

Snap photos and note the exact location.

File a police report to document the incident officially.

Get at least two repair estimates to back up your claim.

Credit - AHMED MOBARKI/Think STock

Apps and Resources for Reporting Potholes

Need to report potholes in Utica or Rome? There’s an app for that:

Utica: Use the Utica 311 mobile app to report potholes.

Use the Utica 311 mobile app to report potholes. Rome: Report potholes through the RomeNY 311 app.

Other options:

New York State DOT: Form, questions at 845-431-5921.

Form, questions at 845-431-5921. New York Thruway: Form, email claimsunit@thruway.ny.gov or fax 518-471-4340. Questions? 518-436-2981.

Form, email claimsunit@thruway.ny.gov or fax 518-471-4340. Questions? 518-436-2981. Online or Phone: Report any pothole at 1-800-Pothole.

Road pothole

Where’s the Worst Pothole in CNY?

We’ve all hit that one pothole that makes you swear, cry, or both. So here’s the question for you: where’s the worst pothole in Central New York?

Drop a comment, a photo, or just complain — it’s basically a civic duty at this point. Let’s see who’s dodging the craziest crater this spring!