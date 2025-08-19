What You Need To Know About Remsen Barn Festival 2025
If you’re looking for a weekend filled with creative shopping, delicious food, and live entertainment, mark your calendars for The Remsen Barn Festival of the Arts.
What to Expect at Remsen Barn Festival
Remsen Barn Fest is back for 2025, and it’s bigger and better than ever. This year's arts and crafts festival features over 250 exhibitors and promises something for everyone, all set against the charming backdrop of Main Street in Remsen. Best of all? Admission is completely free. It's the perfect way to kick off fall.
The festival runs the 4th full weekend in September:
Saturday, September 27th: 10:00AM to 6:00PM
Sunday, September 28th: 10:00AM to 5:00PM
The mission of the Remsen Barn Festival is simple: to enrich the quality of life in the Remsen area by celebrating, supporting, and advocating for the arts and humanities. As a non-profit, the festival gives back in meaningful ways. Over the years, they’ve donated computers to the Didymus Thomas Library, hymn books to the Gymanfa Ganu, music awards to Remsen Central School, STEAM Summer Camp funding, and even supported local first responders with essential equipment.
Featured Remsen Barn Fest Exhibitors For 2025
Here’s a sneak peek at some of the talented artisans and vendors you’ll find this year:
- ADK Rustic Gifts by J&S
- Anns Midnite Creations
- Asyla Dreams Artwork
- Barbara's Glassworks
- BD Designs
- Berkshire Mountain Gourmet/Seven Barrels
- Bridge Street Woodworks
- Busy B. Apiaries
- Campside Chef Gourmet Food Company
- Cheese Filled Company
- Creative Images
- Custom Designs by Deanna
- DikinDurt Distillery
- Dragonfly Jams & Jellies
- Easy Scarves
- Faithful Friends
- Happy Hempin
- Hearts' Desire Gifts
- Hillary's Clay Studio
- HillTop Creations
- Idle Paws
- Joe’s Jerky
- Kingsley Street
- Lovely Essentials
- Menai & Co.
- Mina Clark Art
- Muddy Mary's Gourmet Inc.
- Naturalbutterflies
- Penache LLC
- Perfect Treasures
- Pink Moon Apothecary
- Squirrel-Eze
- SterlingWorks by Jody, LLC
- Sticky Dicks Honey Products LLC
- Tug Hill Estate
- Wind Song Acres
- The Wine Slushie Guy
- Witch Way Home
So, whether you’re an art lover, a foodie, or just looking for a fun weekend getaway, the 2025 Remsen Barn Festival of the Arts is the place to be. Rain or shine, this is one Central New York tradition you won’t want to miss. You can find out more online here.
