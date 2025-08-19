If you’re looking for a weekend filled with creative shopping, delicious food, and live entertainment, mark your calendars for The Remsen Barn Festival of the Arts.

What to Expect at Remsen Barn Festival

Remsen Barn Fest is back for 2025, and it’s bigger and better than ever. This year's arts and crafts festival features over 250 exhibitors and promises something for everyone, all set against the charming backdrop of Main Street in Remsen. Best of all? Admission is completely free. It's the perfect way to kick off fall.

READ MORE: Labor Day Weekend Gets Spooky In Herkimer New York

The festival runs the 4th full weekend in September:

Saturday, September 27th: 10:00AM to 6:00PM Sunday, September 28th: 10:00AM to 5:00PM

The mission of the Remsen Barn Festival is simple: to enrich the quality of life in the Remsen area by celebrating, supporting, and advocating for the arts and humanities. As a non-profit, the festival gives back in meaningful ways. Over the years, they’ve donated computers to the Didymus Thomas Library, hymn books to the Gymanfa Ganu, music awards to Remsen Central School, STEAM Summer Camp funding, and even supported local first responders with essential equipment.

Featured Remsen Barn Fest Exhibitors For 2025

Here’s a sneak peek at some of the talented artisans and vendors you’ll find this year:

So, whether you’re an art lover, a foodie, or just looking for a fun weekend getaway, the 2025 Remsen Barn Festival of the Arts is the place to be. Rain or shine, this is one Central New York tradition you won’t want to miss. You can find out more online here.

Every Apple Grown Here In New York State (And When To Pick Them) When you think of New York, you probably think of the "Big Apple," but the state itself is a true apple paradise. With nearly 700 growers from the shores of Lake Ontario to the beautiful Hudson Valley, there's a perfect apple for everyone.

This comprehensive A-Z guide will help you discover the many delicious varieties you can find at local orchards and farm stands.

Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Take Walk Thru Thousands of Hand Carved, Illuminated Pumpkins The Jack-o-Lantern Blaze is back for its 20th year. Thousands of hand-carved illuminated pumpkins are a must see in New York. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams