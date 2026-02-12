A Heartbreaking Loss at the Utica Zoo

It’s a sad day for animal lovers across Central New York. The Utica Zoo community is mourning the loss of MeiLin, a beloved female red panda who truly captured hearts during her time at the zoo.

If you’ve ever stopped by the red panda exhibit, you know just how special these animals are — and MeiLin was one of those unforgettable favorites.

MeiLin’s Passing

Zoo staff shared the difficult news in a heartfelt announcement, explaining that February 5th, 2026, was an especially tough morning. Members of the animal care team discovered that MeiLin had passed away overnight.

She had recently been under veterinary care, but at this time, the zoo does not yet know the cause of her death.

Animals like red pandas are instinctively wired to hide signs of illness, often showing only vague symptoms, which can make it challenging to know something is seriously wrong until it’s too late.

Searching for Answers

MeiLin has been sent to Cornell University’s College of Veterinary Medicine for a full necropsy and histopathology testing.

These procedures will hopefully provide more clarity about what happened. The zoo noted that this process can take several weeks, and they plan to share results when they receive them.

A Legacy That Lives On

Born right at the Utica Zoo, MeiLin played an important role as an ambassador for her endangered species. She helped spark curiosity, empathy, and conservation awareness for countless visitors — especially kids meeting a red panda for the first time.

Just last year, MeiLin successfully gave birth to two healthy male cubs through the Species Survival Plan, and the zoo says the cubs are doing well.

Remembering MeiLin

MeiLin’s impact will be felt for a long time.

She wasn’t just an animal at the zoo — she was family to staff and a bright spot for visitors. She will be deeply missed by everyone who had the chance to meet her.