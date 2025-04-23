Bagpipes and Bangers Blow into the New York State Fair

Get ready for a high-energy performance that fuses traditional Scottish flair with rock ‘n’ roll attitude at the New York State Fair this summer.

The Red Hot Chilli Pipers, Scotland’s most popular live act, will bring an international sound to Chevy Court.

The nine-piece group that blends bagpipes with guitars, keyboards, and drums, shot to fame in 2007 after winning the UK TV show 'When Will I Be Famous.'

Known for their unique “bagrock” sound, they’ve since become a global sensation, selling out shows everywhere from New York to Beijing to Melbourne.

“We’re always trying to bring the next big act to The Fair that will leave fairgoers feeling as if they just experienced something totally unique,” said Fair Director Julie LaFave.

Free Fair Concerts

39 national recording acts performed in Chevy Court and Suburban Park in 2024.

The big moment belonged to country star Megan Moroney, who came this close to breaking Lainey Wilson’s record for the biggest crowd in Fair history.

47,000 fans packed Suburban Park — making it the second largest concert the Fair has ever seen.

2025 NYS Fair

The 2025 New York State Fair runs from August 20 through September 1 at the fairgrounds in Syracuse.

Take a look at the entertainment lineup that's been already announced....so far.

