CNY Loses Another Beloved Restaurant

Central New York is saying goodbye to another local favorite.

After 17 years, Recovery Sports Grill in Verona has closed its doors for good. The restaurant across from Turning Stone Resort Casino shut down on Sunday, March 15.

A sign on the door tells the story better than anyone could:

"17 years of laughter, shared meals, and familiar faces. 17 years of watching children grow up and return as adults. 17 years of being trusted to be part of your lives has been a great privilege. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you. For every visit, every kind word, and every moment you chose to spend with us. This place has been made beautiful by the people who walked through our doors. With love & gratitude, Team Recovery."

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17 Years of Memories

Seventeen years. That’s nearly two decades of Friday night wings, post-game burgers, birthday celebrations, and casual dinners where everyone felt like family.

READ MORE: Denny's in Herkimer New York Closed for Good

Verona locals are already reminiscing about favorite meals, the servers who knew everyone’s order by heart, and countless nights spent cheering on sports teams in the warm, familiar atmosphere.

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The Oneida Indian Nation bought the business, along with Dunkin and the hotel next door. Will those properties follow in Recovery's footsteps and close their doors as well? Only time will tell.

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Recovery Continues in Other Cities

Recovery still has locations in Albany, Amsterdam, East Greenbush, and Troy, so the brand isn’t gone entirely—but for Verona, this chapter has ended.

It’s a bittersweet reminder of how even the most beloved spots can disappear, leaving behind memories that will last a lifetime.

Cheers to 17 Years

Here’s to 17 years of wings, laughs, and community. You’ll be missed, Recovery Verona.