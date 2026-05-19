Tornado Risk in CNY Today

It'll feel like mid-August rather than mid-May again today. But there's also a small risk of tornadoes in Central New York, with severe storms possible.

It’s not a widespread, all-day severe setup, and not everyone will see storms. But if one of these cells gets going in the right environment, it could strengthen fast and turn briefly dangerous, something we've seen happen in the past.

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Record-Breaking Heat

Monday hit 91 degrees, officially breaking the old May 18 record of 90 set back in 1962.

Today is running hot again— pushing into the upper 80s and flirting with another record of 92 set in 1971.

So we’ve basically gone from “is it spring yet?” to full-on early summer in about 48 hours.

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What the day looks like

Most of the day will feel warm, a little breezy, and pretty normal for late May. Then, after about 2 PM, scattered showers and thunderstorms start to become possible.

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A lot of areas may stay dry or just get a quick downpour. But any storm that does develop could briefly turn strong, with gusty winds, hail, and that small tornado risk mainly for parts of Central NY.

READ MORE: New York County Sees Third Confirmed Tornado of the Year

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Utica/Rome Long Range Forecast

Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 PM. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Wind gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8 PM. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Wednesday: A chance of showers before 11 AM. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 73.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 2 AM. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Saturday: Showers. High near 62.

Saturday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67.

Sunday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Memorial Day: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.