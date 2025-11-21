Have you decked the halls yet? If a real Christmas tree is part of your holiday tradition, Central New York has plenty of options to make your season merry and bright. From cut-your-own farms to pre-cut and even colored trees, there’s something for every family.

The debate between real and artificial trees is as old as the holidays themselves. But if you’re all about that fresh pine smell and the joy of picking your own tree, you’re in luck. Several local farms open their fields this time of year, letting families wander among rows of evergreens to select the perfect tree.

Saws, Wagons & Photos Ops

Many farms even provide saws, wagons, and plenty of photo opportunities—perfect for making holiday memories that last long after the decorations come down.

Get our free mobile app

Prefer to skip the chopping? Pre-cut trees are widely available, offering the same fresh look without the extra work. Some farms also carry unique options like colored or specialty trees if you want something that really pops in your living room.

READ MORE: Central New York Christmas Tree Farm Will Be Closed This Year

To make your tree hunt easier, we’ve put together a gallery of 11 Central New York farms where you can cut your own Christmas tree this season. Each farm has its own charm, from family-friendly activities to hot cocoa and holiday markets.

11 Places to Cut Your Own or Get Pre Cut Christmas Trees in Central New York If a real Christmas tree is a holiday must in your house, here are several places to you can cut your own or get one precut. There's even a farm with colored Christmas trees. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Know Before You Go

When planning your trip, remember to check the farm’s hours, cutting rules, and pricing—some places charge by the foot, others by the tree. And don’t forget gloves and boots, because even in Central New York, those fields can get muddy this time of year.

Whether you go for the hands-on experience of cutting your own or choose a ready-to-go tree, Central New York’s farms make it easy to find a centerpiece for your holiday celebrations. The key is picking a tree that feels like home, and enjoying the festive experience along the way.

READ MORE: Experience a Magical Ice Maze in Central New York

If you know a Christmas tree farm we missed, email Polly@BigFrog104.com to have it added to the list.

Artificial Trees

If a real tree isn’t your thing this year, you’ll want to check out Central New York’s largest holiday store. Packed with artificial, pre-lit, and pre-decorated trees, this store has options for every style and size, from classic green evergreens to colorful, glittering statement pieces.

It’s a one-stop shop for holiday décor, making it easy to deck the halls without any of the work of a real tree.

READ MORE: Tis the Season for Central New York’s Biggest Christmas Wonderland

Whether you’re looking for a full-on festive centerpiece or just a little seasonal flair, this store has everything you need to bring the holiday spirit into your home.

Festive and Ready: Pre-Decorated Christmas Trees in Central New York Get inspired for the season with beautifully pre-decorated Christmas trees in Central New York's largest holiday store - Chuck Hafner's Garden Center in Syracuse. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams