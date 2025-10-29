Rats, all folks!

Three New York cities made Orkin’s annual Top Rodent-Infested Cities list this year — down from five last year. So, where are the rats hanging out?

For the first time, Los Angeles has claimed the top spot, ending Chicago’s decade-long reign. Experts say changes in rodent rankings are influenced by weather, urban infrastructure, and human behavior.

Rats are most active from October through February, seeking food, water, and warmth — and they don’t need much space to sneak inside.

“If there’s food, warmth and a way in, they’ll find it," said Ian Williams, Orkin Entomologist. "And once inside, their constant chewing and rapid reproduction can quickly turn a small issue into a large, expensive one.”

Rid the Rats

Orkin offers tips to get rid of rats and keep them away. Just follow GNAW.

Guard entry points by sealing cracks, holes, and gaps.

Never leave food unattended outside for pets or wildlife.

Avoid clutter that could create nesting spots.

Watch for signs like droppings, gnaw marks or rub marks, burrows, or scampering noises.

Rats in New York State

Of the 50 most rat-infested cities in the U.S., New York has three spots this year.

Cold weather fuels rodent activity, which helps explain why New York cities often make the list. Unsurprisingly, anyone who’s been to the Big Apple knows New York City is a hotspot.

This year, Syracuse and Rochester fell off, but New York City, Buffalo, and Albany are still on the radar — just a little further down the rankings.

#3 New York City

#49 Albany (-18)

#50 Buffalo (-9)

See all 50 rattiest cities at Orkin.com.