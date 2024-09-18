Rats Empire: 2 New York Cities Most Rodent-Infested in U.S.

Well, rats! 2 New York cities are the most rodent-infested in the country.

Rat and mouse activity increases when it's cold, so it's no surprise the Empire State makes the list several times yearly.

Terminix has released the 50 most rodent-infested cities using data from over 300 branches nationwide.

Credit - Joshua j Cotten via Unsplash Credit - Joshua j Cotten via Unsplash loading...

Big Rats in Big Apple

To no one's surprise, especially anyone who's been to the Big Apple, New York City is the top place with the most rodents.

All those people create a lot of trash. Just walk down any street and you'll see the piles of bags. And all that trash brings a lot of rats.

New York City, NY

San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, CA

Los Angeles, CA

Philadelphia, PA

Washington DC

Chicago, IL

Houston, TX

Boston, MA

Dallas-Fort Worth, TX

Atlanta, GA

2 New York cities with most rodents Credit - Think Stock/Canva loading...

Rats in Albany

New York City isn't the only spot in the Empire State with a rodent problem. Albany-Schenectady-Troy came in at #47 (insert politician joke here).

The Big Apple and their big rat problem appear on Orkin's annual Rattiest Cities list along with Albany. Syracuse and Buffalo have often made the list as well.

Winter Infestation

October to February is when you typically see rats in your home, looking for food, water, and someplace warm. And with more outdoor dining from the pandemic, rodents have found the perfect place to dine, live and multiply.

Credit - Slyfox photography via Unsplash Credit - Slyfox photography via Unsplash loading...

Rid the Rats

There are a number of things you can do to get rid of rats and keep them away.

Inspect both inside and outside the home for rodent droppings, burrows, and rub marks along baseboards and walls. The more quickly rodents are detected, the better.

Look for possible entry points outside the home, seal all cracks larger than 1/4 of an inch and install weather strips at the bottom of exterior doors.

Trim overgrown branches, plants, and bushes to avoid giving them a “jumping off” point.

Keep your home clean, inside and out. Clean up crumbs and spills as soon as they happen to avoid leaving food residue or sugary substances that can attract rodents. Store all food (including pet food) in tightly sealed containers like plastic bins, and never leave food or dishes sitting out overnight.

See all 50 cities with rat problems at Terminix.com.

