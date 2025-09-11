Some images have a way of stopping you in your tracks, and the rare photographs from September 11, 2001, do exactly that.

While most of us remember where we were when the Twin Towers fell, it’s hard to truly grasp the scale of the devastation without seeing it firsthand.

These photos, taken by William Straite—a Central New York paramedic and first responder at Ground Zero—offer a perspective most people never saw on television.

Straite’s images capture the chaos, courage, and heartbreak of that day in ways words alone can’t.

You see the sheer magnitude of the rubble, the hundreds of shovels and buckets used to sift through twisted steel, and first responders risking their lives as they climbed through unstable wreckage searching for survivors. Each photo tells a story of determination, desperation, and human spirit.

Accompanying these rare images is a video that includes chaotic radio transmissions, showing emergency teams coordinating as the city grappled with unimaginable loss. The footage begins with the initial calls for help and ends as the second tower collapses, perfectly capturing both the urgency and the heartbreak of the day.

For those of us who weren’t there, these photographs offer a window into the scale of the tragedy—the collateral damage across blocks, the buildings we didn’t see on TV, and the faces of the people who gave everything to help.

More than 20 years later, Straite’s work remains a poignant reminder of the lives lost, the heroism shown, and the indelible mark 9/11 left on our country.