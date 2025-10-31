Halloween is usually all about costumes, candy, and a little harmless mischief — but in New York State, there’s one tradition that takes the “harmless” part very seriously: the Pumpkin Patrol.

This year marks the 49th annual Pumpkin Patrol, and State Police troopers will be out in force along bridges and overpasses on the New York State Thruway to keep drivers safe from dangerous Halloween pranks.

It might sound funny at first — after all, who could be bold enough to throw pumpkins off a bridge? But the reality is serious.

Volunteers Watch Overpasses

The patrol is designed to prevent reckless behavior that could cause real harm to motorists. Troop T, which handles Thruway-exclusive patrols, leads the effort, working alongside hundreds of volunteers from local Citizen Band radio clubs and amateur radio organizations.

These volunteers are stationed on various overpasses, keeping a watchful eye for anything suspicious. If they see a potential hazard, they can alert nearby State Police or local law enforcement immediately.

This year, several hundred volunteers from more than a dozen counties are expected to join the effort, proving that community involvement is still a big part of keeping the roads safe.

Pumpkin Patrol Began in 1976

The Pumpkin Patrol has a long history, starting back in 1976 as a small volunteer effort in Fort Johnson, Montgomery County. The State Police officially took over in 1990, turning it into a cornerstone of broader crime prevention and public safety strategies during Halloween weekend.

The Pumpkin Patrol isn’t the only thing happening on the roads this weekend. State Police are also ramping up enforcement targeting impaired, distracted, and aggressive driving.

Between troopers, volunteers, and a little common sense, hopefully, everyone can enjoy a safe and spooky Halloween.