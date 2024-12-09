New York Strikes Gold! First Powerball Jackpot Win Since 2020 Worth $256 Million

For the first time in 4 years New York is home to a Powerball jackpot winner.

The holiday season just got a whole lot brighter for one lucky lottery player in New York. A single ticket was sold for hundreds of millions of dollars.

One winning ticket matched all six numbers in the Saturday, December 7 drawing to win a jackpot worth $256 million.

This was the ninth Powerball jackpot won this year and the first Powerball jackpot won in New York since 2020.

2024 Powerball Jackpots

Jan. 1, 2024 - $842.4 million – Michigan

April 6, 2024 - $1.326 billion – Oregon

May 6, 2024 - $214.9 million – Florida

June 10, 2024 - $226.6 million – New Jersey

July 3, 2024 - $139.3 million – Ohio

Aug. 12, 2024 - $213.8 million – Pennsylvania

Aug. 19, 2024 - $44.3 million – California

Oct. 23, 2024 - $478.2 million – Georgia

Dec. 7, 2024 - $256 million – New York

If the winning ticket holder choses the lump sum cash payout, they would receive $123.5 million. Not a bad chunk of change right before the holidays.

Winning Powerball Numbers

The winning numbers were:

1-31-43-55-57 +22

The winning ticket was sold at the Hua Lian Supermarket in Flushing New York.

The jackpot now rolls back to $20 million for the next drawing on Monday, December 9.

Don't Fall For Lottery Scams

There are several lottery scams you should be aware of. They have different names but all have the same intent - promising big prizes in official-looking emails or texts if certain fees are paid.

There is no “Mega Millions sweepstake international lottery program,” no “Mega Million Jackpot Winners List,” and no “Mega Millions International Lottery.”

Only Way to Win is to Buy a Ticket

The only way to win a lottery jackpot is to buy a ticket and match some or all of the winning numbers. And winners never have to pay any fees to claim a real lottery prize. If you are asked to pay money, it is a scam.

You can check all winning numbers at Nylottery.ny.gov.

