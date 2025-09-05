A tornado may have briefly touched down in Central New York.

Thunderstorms moved through the area around 6 PM on Thursday, September 4. Radar indicated possible rotation, and some wind damage was reported.

The National Weather Service office in Binghamton will be in town on Friday to conduct a storm survey, assessing the area and determining whether a tornado actually touched down.

A final report with the survey results is expected late Friday afternoon.

If confirmed, this would be the sixth tornado to touch down in New York State this year.

Five Confirmed Tornadoes

It was a brutal summer for the weather in the Empire State. The first tornado hit Western New York in June.

The deadliest twister claimed three lives in Central New York on June 22.

#1 June 9 – Cattaraugus County

An EF1 with 110 mph winds tore a 2.4-mile path through Great Valley.

#2 June 10 – Clinton County

An EF0 with 75 mph winds carved a half-mile path near Route 22 in Beekmantown.

#3 June 22 –Oneida County

Tragically, the EF1 tornado with 105 mph winds claimed three lives in Clark Mills. It was one of the deadliest storms in the area in years.

#4 June 22 – Oneida County

The EF1 with 110 mph winds ripped a nearly 5-mile path from Westmoreland to Clinton

#5 July 7 - Ontario County

The EF2 twister had 115 mph winds in Phelps.