Well… This is a New One

Here’s something you definitely don’t hear every day. Flights get delayed all the time—especially this time of year—but usually it’s because of snow, ice, or those classic upstate New York weather curveballs. Not this time.

Rebecca Anne Finster was all set to head out of Syracuse on her way to Las Vegas, with a layover in North Carolina. Pretty standard travel plan… until things took a very unexpected turn before the plane even left the ground.

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Wait… The Plane Did What?

Instead of taxiing smoothly and taking off, the American Airlines plane ended up stuck. Not on ice. Not in snow. In mud.

"The plane didn’t stop in time before going off the runway,” Rebecca shared. Yep… you read that right. The plane somehow ended up off course and got stuck.

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From Takeoff to Timeout

Passengers sat on the plane for about an hour, probably thinking it was just another delay. Eventually, the staff had everyone get off and bused back to the terminal. Not exactly the start to a Vegas trip Rebecca was hoping for.

Originally, they were supposed to land in Vegas around 11-ish in the morning. Instead? The new departure time was pushed back to 5:50 that night and then to Saturday morning.

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Travel Plans… Completely Scrambled

And it wasn’t just a minor inconvenience.

Some passengers had tight timelines. Rebecca mentioned people on board were scrambling—some even trying to get to Tampa for cruises leaving the next day, others considering driving all the way to Albany to catch another flight.

And It Gets Worse

As if getting stuck in the mud wasn’t enough, there are rumors that the plane may have taken some damage in the process. “Guess damage was done to the nose of the plane when they tried to get it out,” Rebecca said.

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Equipment was brought in to try to pull it out, but Rebecca said it was still sitting there late in the morning.

So yeah… add this one to the list of travel horror stories. Snowstorms? Sure. Mechanical issues? Happens. But a plane stuck in the mud before takeoff? That’s a whole new level.