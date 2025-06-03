Central New York’s Pizza, Pasta And Wing Festival Is Even More Delicious For 2025
Get ready, Central New York- One of your favorite summer food fests is back, and it's bringing even more flavor to the table.
The Syracuse Inner Harbor Pizza, Pasta, and Wing Festival is taking over the Inner Harbor on Friday, July 11th and Saturday, July 12th. If you’ve ever wanted to eat your way through the best pizza, pasta, and now wings that Central New York has to offer, this is your chance.
What to Expect at This Year’s Festival
This year’s event is growing in a big way. After the recent Battle of the Wings event got rained out, organizers decided to bring the wing vendors into this festival instead. If you bought a ticket to Battle of the Wings and didn’t get to use it—good news: Your ticket will still be honored at this event.
Special Guest Appearance
The announcement came straight from the Eat Local New York Facebook page, with an added bonus:
"The Pizza & Wings & Pasta Too Festival hosted by Lil Mo Mozzarella is happening at the Syracuse Inner Harbor on July 11th and 12th! Vendors from all over Central New York are bringing their food to the Inner Harbor with special guest Tommy Devito (aka Tommy Cutlets)!! Make plans now to attend this one of a kind food fest for Syracuse."
So grab your friends, bring your appetite, and plan on spending the weekend eating, hanging out, and soaking up the summer vibes at Syracuse’s Inner Harbor. Pizza. Pasta. Wings. What more could you ask for?
