Get ready to support a great cause—because the Utica Blue Sox are turning Murnane Field pink on Monday, July 21st, for their annual ‘Pink the Park’ game.

What Is Pink The Park?

This special night is a partnership between the American Cancer Society, Hannaford Supermarkets, and the Utica Blue Sox, all coming together to raise funds and show love to local breast cancer survivors. The Blue Sox will take on the Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs starting at 6:45PM, but the impact of the night goes far beyond baseball.

“The Utica Blue Sox and our local Hannaford Supermarkets have been great partners in sponsoring this night of fundraising, cancer awareness and baseball to help the fight against breast cancer,” said Robert Elinskas, Senior Community Development Manager for the American Cancer Society. “This event has grown to become a community favorite and we’re excited to hold it this year. We’re hoping to see a lot of pink that night and a Blue Sox victory.”

The players will be wearing special pink-themed jerseys, sponsored by Hannaford Supermarkets, and fans will have the chance to bid on their favorite player’s jersey. You can place your bids in advance at UticaBlueSox.net or in person at the game, with bidding starting at $75 per jersey. The winning bidders not only score a one-of-a-kind souvenir—they’ll also get a photo with the player after the game.

Free Tickets for Cancer Survivors

Fans are encouraged to show their support by wearing pink to the ballpark. Cancer survivors will also be honored before the game, with free tickets available to them by emailing Robert.Elinskas@cancer.org. Every dollar raised supports the American Cancer Society’s mission to fund breakthrough breast cancer research, offer education to reduce risk, and provide critical support to patients and their families.

READ MORE: What You Need To Know About Lick Cancer In CNY

So whether you're a diehard Blue Sox fan, a survivor, or just looking for a meaningful night out—this is your chance to stand up for something bigger than baseball. Mark your calendar for July 21st, wear your pink, and come out swinging.

All 33 Members of the Baseball Hall of Fame Who Were Born in New York No state is represented more often in the National Baseball Hall of Fame than New York, and these are the 33 members who were born in the Empire State. Gallery Credit: Dan Bahl