Birdwatchers and nature lovers are flocking to the a wildlife refuge in New York after a rare and exciting sighting.

American White Pelicans have been spotted in the Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge in the Finger Lakes region, far outside their usual range.

The birds are typically found in the Midwest and western parts of the United States. White pelicans are not native to the Northeast, making their appearance in Upstate New York an unusual and noteworthy event.

With wingspans up to 9 feet, these massive birds are hard to miss as they glide gracefully over the refuge's wetlands or gather in groups along the water’s edge.

Rare Treat in Finger Lakes

While it's not completely unheard of for white pelicans to wander east during migration or in search of food, it’s still a rare treat for local wildlife enthusiasts.

The Montezuma Refuge, a stopover point for many migratory birds along the Atlantic Flyway, continues to offer surprises with each season.

Visitors hoping to catch a glimpse of the pelicans are encouraged to bring binoculars and visit early in the morning or late in the day, when the birds are most active.

Guideline Changes to Avoid Over-Stressing Birds

Guidelines at the wildlife refuge have changed to avoid over-stressing the birds and blocking the Wildlife Drive.

"Not everyone is conscientious and disturbance to the birds and other visitors has increased."

1. Be quiet! Keep noise levels to a minimum and refrain from actions that may disturb or stress the wildlife. Obey signs and barricades.

2. Stay in Vehicles all along the Wildlife Drive. The refuge says it lessens disturbance because your car serves as a sort of viewing blind. You can get out of your car at posted brown & white binocular signs but stay on the gravel surface.

3. Wildlife Drive is a sensitive habitat area, especially at the start. Drivers are being asked to keep moving. You can stop once you get to Larue's Lagoon.

"By adhering to these guidelines, we can all contribute to wildlife well-being and continue to enjoy their presence responsibly."

