Looking for a fun way to spend a September Saturday with your family, your dog, and your running shoes? Mark your calendar for Saturday, September 6th, because the Chittenango Boat Museum is hosting an event that's a tail-wagging good time.

What to Expect At The Event

Paws Along The Erie 5k will take place at the Chittenango Canal Landing on Lakeport Road. This family-friendly day is built around a 5K run and walk, with your pup right by your side if you'd like. The race will take place on the beautiful, flat stone-dust trail of the Old Erie Canal Park, offering scenic views and a relaxing pace for everyone.

Whether you're a runner, walker, or just there to enjoy the outdoors, there's something for everyone:

1) Run the full 5K solo or bring your dog along. 2) Walk the 5K at your own pace—dogs welcome here too. 3) Explore the nearby 0.5-mile nature trail, perfect for kids and pets alike.

Can My Dog Join the Race?

Dogs are not only allowed but encouraged to join in the fun. Just be sure to bring proof of their vaccinations, keep them on a 6-foot non-retractable leash, and (of course) pick up after them. One dog per human, please.

What Do You Get For Signing Up?

Registered participants will receive a stylish event t-shirt (if you register by August 31st), a commemorative medal, snacks, and water to keep you fueled and hydrated. Virtual runners are welcome too, and you’re encouraged to ask friends and family to sponsor your miles to raise money for a cause close to all our hearts: the animals.

Run for a Cause: Supporting Wanderers' Rest

All proceeds from the event will benefit Wanderers' Rest Humane Association, helping to provide vital funding for animal care and shelter services in Central New York. By running, walking, or just showing up and supporting, you're making a real difference.

So whether you're in it for the exercise, the cause, or the pure joy of seeing a sea of happy dogs and people moving together for something good, this event is for you.

