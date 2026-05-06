The Wild Entertainment Keeps Growing in Central New York

There’s a pretty wild concert setup happening this summer in Central New York, and it’s not your usual “lawn chairs and tailgate snacks” situation.

The Haven of the Wild in Chittenango is back at it again, mixing live music with a backdrop you won’t find anywhere else — think giraffes, zebras, and wide open space while a full country show goes down. It already feels more safari than stadium.

This time, the venue is bringing in country hitmakers Parmalee for a show on September 11, and tickets go on sale this Friday, May 8.

READ MORE: Country Icon Martina McBride to Perform in Central New York

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A Summer Lineup That Keeps Stacking Names

The entire summer series continues to grow with a stacked list of entertainment. It’s not just a one-off show — it’s a full season of big names and rising stars.

You’ve got Anna Avery, fresh off being named ACM New Female Artist of the Year, sharing the spotlight with legends and fan favorites like Montgomery Gentry, The Band Perry, Drake Milligan, and The Marshall Tucker Band.

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It’s a mix of generations all in one place, which makes the whole thing feel less like a concert calendar and more like a summer music festival with personality.

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Summer of Unique Concert Experiences

The Haven isn’t just about who’s on stage — it’s the setting. You’re outdoors, the crowd is close, and the wildlife adds a backdrop you can’t fake.

It turns a regular concert night into something people actually talk about after.

Bottom line: Parmalee is another big win for a venue that’s quietly becoming one of the most unique live music spots in Central New York.