Over 100 Cows Lost in Tragic Fire at 54 Year Old Central New York Farm

A devastating fire destroyed a 54 year-old family-owned dairy farm in Central New York, claiming the lives of over 125 head of cattle and wiping out decades of hard work and dedication.

Firefighters responded to the blaze after a neighbor called 911 upon seeing flames rising from the milkhouse of the barn in Madison, New York. By the time crews arrived, the structure was engulfed, leaving little chance of saving the livestock or the building.

Cornerstone for Generations

The barn, built in 1971 by Stanley and Shirley Wratten, had been a cornerstone of the family’s dairy operation for generations. Gene Wratten, who took over the farm, has long been known for his dedication to the community, providing jobs to those in need and supporting local agricultural programs.

As the family works through the emotional and financial toll of the fire, they now face the daunting task of cleanup and recovery. While navigating the insurance process to determine if rebuilding is possible, they will need resources to clear debris, secure equipment, and cover labor costs.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family. "Please say a prayer for my family as they try to find peace in light of everything that has happened this week," said Kate Wratten McDowell.

Community members have expressed their support, acknowledging the Wrattens’ contributions over the years and rallying around them as they begin the difficult process of moving forward.

