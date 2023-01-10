Bed Bugs Back in New York! 2 on Orkin’s Top 50 Bed Bug Cities List

When the cold weather hits in the north, many travel south, including the bugs. But like humans, some still hang around New York. There are two places in the Empire State on Orkin's annual list of Top 50 Bed Bug Cities.

The Big Apple has a big bed bug problem. New York City saw the highest jump in 2022, rising 9 spots to #2 and that's where the city remains for 2023.

The only other place in New York to make the list this year is Buffalo. The city fell one spot to #29.

Top NY Bed Bug Cities

New York City #2

Buffalo #29

Syracuse was among the 50 top cities but fell off the list a few years ago.

So, who has the honor of having the most bed bugs? Even the wind can't blow them out of Chicago. It tops the list for the third year in a row.

Orkin entomologist Ben Hottel says bed bugs are master hitchhikers and despite what many think, they are visible to the naked but. They're just excellent at hiding.

The pesky buggers can spread quickly too. Females deposit one to five eggs a day and may lay up to 500 eggs in their lifetime.

"While it’s important to be aware of bed bug infestations within hotels, practicing precautions in other aspects of travel is also important. Taxis, buses, and airplanes are also common bed bug hiding places, allowing these pests an opportunity to hitch a ride with unsuspecting travelers. Examining clothing and luggage regularly while traveling can help to catch a bed bug infestation in the early stages."

Orkin has provided tips to prevent bed bugs from entering your home in the first place and what to do if you find them.

Tips To Prevent Bed Bugs:

Inspect your home for signs of bed bugs. Check places where bed bugs hide, including mattress tags and seams, behind baseboards, headboards, electrical outlets, and picture frames.

Decrease clutter to make it easier to spot bed bugs.

Inspect your residence regularly—when you move in, after a trip when a service worker visits, or after guests stay overnight.

Examine all secondhand furniture before bringing it inside.

Wash and dry your bed linens often, using the hottest temperature allowed.

Bed Bugs on Vacation

When traveling, remember to check for bed bugs before you S.L.E.E.P.

S urvey the room for small black or brown spots. "A flashlight or even your mobile phone's screen is helpful to spotting bed bug activity on furniture, linens, and most importantly, your mattress."

L ift and look for hiding spots: the mattress, box spring, furniture, behind baseboards, pictures and even torn wallpaper.

E levate luggage off the floor, away from the bed and wall. The safest spot is on a counter or in the bathroom.

E valuate your luggage when you repack and again when you get home.

*Place clothes in the dryer on high heat for at least 15 minutes after you get home.

See the complete list of Buggiest Cities at Orkin.com.

