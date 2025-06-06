The Oriskany Volunteer Fire Department is getting ready to celebrate 125 years of service, and you're invited to the party.

A Legacy of Service: 125 Years of Oriskany Fire Department

According to the Daily Sentinel, 2025 marks 125 years of the Oriskany Volunteer Fire Department serving Central New York:

“It sounded like a group of five or 10 local residents who got together and felt they had a need for a fire department,” said Oriskany Fire Chief Jeff Burkhart. “Back when the mill was young.”

Fast-forward to today, and the department has grown into a crew of about 20 active members with specialized training, along with around 60 social and honorary members. But what hasn’t changed? The heart behind it all.

“The driving factor of the fire service hasn’t really changed, and that’s serving the community,” said Burkhart.

Join The Celebration: Event Details And Schedule

To celebrate, the fire department is throwing a big anniversary bash to kick off summer on Saturday, June 7th. It kicks off with a parade at 10AM and continues with a free block party at Trinkaus Park from 11AM to 7PM. Expect food trucks, games, ax throwing, a dunk tank and other games for children and adults, as well as a bounce house, obstacle course, cornhole, and more. You'll also be able to enjoy live music from AZ IF starting at 3PM. Historic fire equipment will also be on display:

On display at the firehouse is a restored, early 1900s hose cart, along with a 1941 GMC firetruck that is still used for parades to this day, the chief said. An Oriskany hose sleigh from around 1905 is also on display at the FASNY Museum of Firefighting in Columbia County.

So make sure you stop on by and enjoy the party on Saturday June 7th with the Oriskany Volunteer Fire Department.

