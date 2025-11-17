If you’ve ever bragged about a favorite local restaurant, pointed a visitor toward your go-to hiking trail, or proudly shown off one of our community festivals, Oneida County Tourism wants to hear from you.

They’re officially inviting residents to take part in a new Tourism Resident Sentiment Survey, basically a quick check-in to see how people who actually live here feel about tourism, the county’s identity, and what the future should look like.

Why Oneida County Is Launching This Survey

Oneida County Tourism is in the middle of a big rebranding effort, and rather than guessing what locals care about, they’re going right to the source. The survey only takes about five to seven minutes, but organizers say the feedback will help shape how the county presents itself to the world for years to come.

“Tourism touches nearly every corner of Oneida County—from the jobs it supports to the pride we feel when visitors experience what makes our area special,” said Sarah Foster Calero, president of Oneida County Tourism. She added that while attracting visitors is important, understanding how residents feel is just as essential. After all, no one knows this county better than the people who call it home.

County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. echoed that idea, pointing out that residents are the heart and soul of the region:

“Their pride, creativity and sense of community shape how visitors experience it,” Picente said. “This survey is an opportunity for every resident to have a voice in how we share Oneida County with the world.”

What Questions Residents Will Be Asked

The survey itself is anonymous and pretty straightforward. It asks residents how they view tourism’s impact on everyday life. That includes things like jobs, development, local businesses, and community pride. Participants are also encouraged to share their thoughts on what types of visitors they think the county should attract and how they see Oneida County as a destination overall.

How Your Feedback Shapes Tourism’s Future

Once all the responses are collected, the results will play a major role in the county’s new branding and long-term tourism strategy. Officials say the insights may even spark new community campaigns or projects that highlight what makes the area distinct.

How to Take the Survey

The survey is open now to all Oneida County residents. You can take it online here.

