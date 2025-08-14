It’s back to the drawing board for the Oneida City School District.

Plans to move students into Bishop Grimes for the upcoming academic year have been put on hold due to unforeseen circumstances beyond the district’s control.

Storm Damages High School

A powerful storm swept through the area on June 22nd, leaving behind extensive damage to Oneida High School.

Significant electrical and mechanical failures throughout the building made the school unsafe to reopen in the fall.

District leaders, school administrators, guidance counselors, and community partners worked tirelessly to come up with an alternative plan.

READ MORE: Trapped by the Storm, Freed by Heroes - A CNY Survival Miracle

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Bishop Grimes Not Safe

The solution was relocating students to the former Bishop Grimes Jr./Sr. High School campus. However, before finalizing the lease, a team of maintenance staff, engineers, architects, IT specialists, and outside contractors was brought in to conduct a thorough review of the facility.

Their professional assessments revealed that significant work would be needed to bring mechanical, heating, safety, and network systems up to standard.

Get our free mobile app

Unfortunately, the upgrades couldn’t be completed in time to ensure the building would be fully ready and safe for students and staff at the start of school.

Credit - Think Stock Credit - Think Stock loading...

Safety Top Priority

The district emphasized that the safety and well-being of students and staff remain the top priority. “We will continue to take every step necessary to provide a secure and supportive learning environment,” Superintendent of Schools Matt Carpenter said.

While this change is disappointing, district leaders expressed confidence that a strong plan can still be put in place to support students and ensure a successful academic year. They also extended gratitude to the Diocese for offering the space and for collaborating closely throughout the process.

Officials thanked families, staff, and community members for their patience and understanding during this challenging time.

More information on alternative arrangements and the plan for the upcoming school year will be shared in the coming days.

For now, the district is focused on safety first, promising that every decision moving forward will prioritize the health, security, and well-being of its students and staff.