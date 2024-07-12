Central New Yorker Trying to Avoid Storm Captures Stunning Shot

A Central New Yorker trying to avoid the storm may have captured some of the best pictures as it rolled over Oneida Lake in Sylvan Beach.

New York experienced Mother Nature and all her fury as the remnant of Hurricane Beryl battered most of the state. A record number of 42 tornado warnings were issued, 6 confirmed twisters touched down and that number may increase as crews continue to survey the damage.

Drew happed to be driving home from teaching an EMT class. "The tornado warning was just starting up in the Camillus area and the storm chased me out of Syracuse and down the Thruway."

When Drew exited on Route 13 heading north to Camden the warning started spinning up on the north shore of Oneida Lake. He didn’t want to drive into the thick of it so he stopped in Sylvan Beach. That's when he saw the wall cloud. "It was so powerful and impressive."

Lightning Shot

The clouds brought plenty of thunder. Then came the lightning and a shot of a lifetime. "No way thought I would catch that."

Catch it he did. And not with any fancy equipment either. Drew captured a spectacular shot with his iPhone. "It was time well spent."

