Utica Police Investigating After Deceased Infant Found at Recycling Facility

A tragic discovery at a local waste facility has prompted an investigation by Utica police after workers found a deceased infant Wednesday morning.

Authorities are working to learn more about the circumstances surrounding the child's death, but few details have been released so far.

According to the Utica Police Department, officers were called to the Oneida-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority at 824 Sewage Road at approximately 11:40 AM on October 14, 2026.

Staff at the facility reportedly discovered the infant inside the sorting area.

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Investigation in Early Stages

Right now, there are more questions than answers.

Police say the investigation is still in its extremely early stages, and there is very little information available about the circumstances surrounding the discovery.

The Utica Police Department's Major Crimes Unit is handling the investigation as authorities work to determine what happened.

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Police Will Release Updates as Available

Police have not released additional details about the infant or the circumstances surrounding the case.

As investigators work to gather information, officials say updates will be provided when they become available.

This is a developing story, and more information may be released as the investigation continues.