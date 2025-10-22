Halloween has decorations, and then there’s Ken Hull’s display—a spooky spectacle in Central New York you truly have to see to believe.

Ken started “going big” back in 2022, and each year, he keeps upping the ante.

Depending on the weather, setting up the display can take anywhere from three to four weeks. This year, thanks to no rain, it only took three weeks to get everything in place.

Safety and fun go hand in hand at Ken’s setup. Most of the cords are buried, which prevents tripping hazards and makes mowing the lawn easier.

Visitors have loved the display ever since it started, whether they drive by or stop to take it all in.

Guided Tour

Ken usually sits on the porch, greeting people as they arrive. He even leads guests through the display, showing them all the interactive elements—like props that can be activated with a simple clap.

The display at 605 Stone Street in Oneida is lit nightly from 6:30 PM to 9 PM. During that time, battery-powered props are active, and sensor-driven animatronics spring to life.

However, if it’s raining hard, Ken recommends staying in your vehicle, as he won’t be out to guide visitors. In bad weather, the display is switched to lights-only mode, keeping everyone safe while still delivering a visual treat.

Ken’s Halloween creations have made waves online as well. His TikTok video has 2.6 million views.

For those in the area, it’s a must-see Halloween stop—interactive, creative, and just plain fun.