If you're thinking about tackling a New York road trip bucket list, why not drive on the oldest roads in the state?

Believe it or not, New York is home to some of the oldest roads in the entire country. Shockingly to follow that fact up- You can still drive and travel on many of them today.

New York Road History

Routes across New York State go way back. Literally, we’re talking thousands of years, all the way to the original Native American trails that once crisscrossed what would become the United States. One of the oldest? The Great Indian Warpath, which stretched from Tennessee right up into New York.

READ MORE- What Happens If New Yorkers Don’t Get a REAL ID?

Where Are The Oldest Roads In New York?

One of America’s very first major roadways was the Albany Post Road, right here in New York. Built in the early 1700s, it connected New York City to Albany and served as a crucial route for moving goods — not just through the state, but all the way up to Canada. It was so vital that it eventually got paved in the 1920s and became part of the original U.S. Highway system.

Are We Home To The Oldest Bridge?

Did you know the oldest bridge in New York is in our own backyard? The Hyde Hall Covered Bridge in Cooperstown has been standing since 1825 and remains one of the last historic covered bridges left in the state.

Let's Drive On New York's Oldest Bridge

So, curious to see what other roads made the list? Let’s take a closer look at 13 of the oldest roads in New York State:

13 Oldest Roads In New York State Imagine taking a trip down one of 13 of the oldest roads in all of New York State. Where would you travel too?

Here's a look at 13 of the oldest roads in New York State, and when they were built: Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

6 Vehicles That Are Banned From New York Roads These six vehicles are prohibited from being operated on New York roads. Gallery Credit: Canva/Unsplash