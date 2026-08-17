This Is One of Those Videos You Have to Watch

There are some videos you watch and think, “Wow.” And then there are videos where you realize just how quickly a situation can turn into life or death.

This body camera footage from New York State Police is one of those videos.

A Fire. Someone Still Inside.

On August 13, New York State Trooper James P. Bertram was working in the area when he heard a call about a structure fire on Haggert Road in the town of Oswegatchie. The call wasn't just about a fire. There was an 80-year-old man trapped inside.

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When Trooper Bertram arrived, there was already heavy fire and smoke coming from the home. He didn't wait around. He located the man and helped get him out.

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The Body Cam Footage Tells the Story

Watching the footage makes the situation feel very real. You aren't watching a movie or a reenactment. You're seeing what a New York State Trooper was seeing in those moments as he went into a burning home to find someone who needed help.

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Trooper Craig Thornhill, a K-9 Trooper with SP Ogdensburg, also responded and assisted Trooper Bertram and the resident after they exited the home.

We commend our members for their quick response and courageous actions.

A Dangerous Job—and a Remarkable Rescue

The 80-year-old man was taken to Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center and later transferred to Upstate University Hospital. Thankfully, his injuries were reported as non-life-threatening.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Take a minute and watch the body camera footage. It's dramatic, it's intense, and it's also a pretty powerful reminder of the people who run toward danger when everyone else is trying to get away from it.

Thank you to Troopers Bertram and Thornhill, and to all of the firefighters, rescue crews and law enforcement officers who responded.