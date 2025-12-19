If you’ve ever walked through the Great New York State Fair and thought, “You know what? My business should be here,” this might be your sign.

Vendor applications are officially open for the 2026 Great New York State Fair, which runs August 26th through September 7th, and organizers are once again inviting businesses from across New York and beyond to be part of the state’s biggest summer tradition.

Why the New York State Fair Is a Vendor Powerhouse

The Fair isn’t just corn dogs and concerts (although yes, there are plenty of both). It’s a massive, buzzing marketplace where nearly one million people show up looking for new food, unique products, fun experiences, and the next thing they’ll rave about long after Labor Day weekend. From regional favorites and cultural specialties to trending accessories, home and garden items, and even tattoos, the Fair thrives on variety and that’s where vendors come in.

For many businesses, setting up shop at the Fair is more than a two-week sales opportunity. It’s a launching pad. Just ask Nick Sanford, owner of Toss & Fire Pizza:

“The Great New York State Fair has played a huge role in our story over the last 10 years,” Sanford said. “Every year, we meet thousands of new guests who turn into regulars, supporters, and friends. The sense of community is unmatched, and it’s helped us grow in ways we never imagined when we first rolled in with one little wood-fired oven.”

How Vendor Applications Work for 2026

If you’re interested in becoming a vendor, applications are now being accepted. Returning vendors have priority through January 16th, 2026, with new applications reviewed on a rolling basis starting January 19th. The final deadline is March 15th, after which rates increase slightly.

The 2026 Fair runs August 26th–September 7th, and yes, all concerts are included with admission. Thirteen days of food, fun, community, and possibility and maybe your business right in the middle of it all. For details or questions, visit the New York State Fair’s vendor page or contact the concessions team directly.