Starting next year, New York will become the first state in the nation to require private insurance companies to cover scalp cooling for chemotherapy patients, which is a treatment that can help preserve hair during cancer treatment.

The new law is being hailed as a major win for patients, who often face expensive out-of-pocket costs for cold capping, which can range from $1,500 to $5,000, according to the National Cancer Institute.

Assemblymember Linda Rosenthal, a Democrat representing Manhattan’s West Side, helped introduce the bill six years ago. “I heard about scalp cooling, and I said, ‘Well, why shouldn’t everyone have access to it?’” she said. Rosenthal, along with State Senator Toby Ann Stavisky, worked tirelessly to get the legislation passed, emphasizing the importance of helping patients feel like themselves during one of the most difficult times in their lives. “If you can go out there and feel just like yourself, and not have to think all the time, ‘Oh, I look like I’m sick, and everyone knows,’ then that really matters,” Rosenthal said.

A Personal Story: Maureen Green’s Experience

ABC News reports that for breast cancer patients, the impact of this law can be life-changing. Take Maureen Green, a finance professional and mom of two, who faced chemotherapy several years ago. She decided to try scalp cooling while being treated at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York:

“I was really afraid I would look in the mirror and really not know who I was and that I wouldn’t recognize myself,” Green said. Despite the treatment’s high cost, she and her family decided it was worth the expense. “You could buy a wig, you could buy scarves, but nothing is the same as looking like yourself.”

Why Hair Preservation Matters During Treatment

Medical professionals see why preserving hair matters so much. Andrea Smith, a nurse leader with Memorial Sloan Kettering’s Breast Service program, explained that cold capping may come with minor side effects like headaches, nausea, or anxiety, but the possibility of saving hair gives patients peace of mind.

How the Scalp Cooling Law Works

Cold capping works by lowering the scalp’s temperature before and during chemotherapy, restricting blood flow to hair follicles and slowing their activity so they’re less vulnerable to damage. While success rates aren’t perfect, research shows up to 65% effectiveness. Thanks to New York’s new law, more patients will have that same opportunity without facing overwhelming costs.

