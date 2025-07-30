If you’ve ever bragged about how many chicken wings you can eat, here’s your chance to prove it.

How The Wing Contest Works

The NY Rec & Social Club at Turning Stone Resort Casino is hosting the ultimate Chicken Wing Eating Contest on Saturday August 9th from 7PM - 9PM. This is no ordinary bragging rights event. We’re talking a championship belt, a $100 gift card, and plenty of glory. All you need to do is handle five minutes of pure wing devouring madness. Only 25 contestants can compete. Also, there is a $10 entry fee that gets you a T‑shirt. And if there’s a tie? The first person to polish off five more wings takes home the prize.

Beyond The Contest: Fun For Every Fan

Not ready for competitive eating? No problem. The club has plenty of other ways to get in on the fun, like ordering a flight of wings and playing “Guess the Flavor.” Nail every flavor, and you could walk away with a prize. Or, head out to the patio for Chicken Wing Bowling or try your luck at Prize Pong.

Savor the Flavors: NY Rec & Social's Wing Menu

And speaking of wings… NY Rec & Social’s menu takes them seriously. From classic Buffalo to garlic Parmesan, sweet Asian chili, and even a hot honey glaze, there’s a flavor for every mood. Want to go all‑in? Grab the Chicken Wing Tower and wash it down with their signature Hot Honey Old Fashioned. Wings and whiskey are a match made in heaven.

READ MORE: Who Serves Up 10 Best Finger Licking Chicken Wings in New York

Add in massive TVs, billiards, air hockey, darts, and a menu full of sliders, cheesesteak egg rolls, and onion ring towers, and you’ve got the ultimate hangout. So, are you in? Bring your appetite, your game face, and maybe a few extra napkins. Why? Things are about to get messy.

20 Central New York Towns As Chicken Wing Flavors Let’s talk about the glorious, messy, crave-worthy magic that is the chicken wing. What if Central New York towns and cities had their own flavors?

Here in Central New York and the Mohawk Valley, we like to put our own spin on things. That’s why we’ve paired actual towns and villages in Oneida, Herkimer, and Madison Counties with chicken wing flavors that capture the local vibe. Why you ask? Because this author gets paid to come up with the most ridiculous ideas and stories.

So grab a napkin because we’re taking you on a saucy, sticky, upstate tour of wings:

Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

10 Best Finger Licking Chicken Wings in New York From Buffalo to Albany and Binghamton to Watertown, we searched for the best chicken wings in all corners of New York State. Here's the top 10. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams