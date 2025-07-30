Turning Stone’s Ultimate Chicken Wing Eating Contest Is Here
If you’ve ever bragged about how many chicken wings you can eat, here’s your chance to prove it.
How The Wing Contest Works
The NY Rec & Social Club at Turning Stone Resort Casino is hosting the ultimate Chicken Wing Eating Contest on Saturday August 9th from 7PM - 9PM. This is no ordinary bragging rights event. We’re talking a championship belt, a $100 gift card, and plenty of glory. All you need to do is handle five minutes of pure wing devouring madness. Only 25 contestants can compete. Also, there is a $10 entry fee that gets you a T‑shirt. And if there’s a tie? The first person to polish off five more wings takes home the prize.
Beyond The Contest: Fun For Every Fan
Not ready for competitive eating? No problem. The club has plenty of other ways to get in on the fun, like ordering a flight of wings and playing “Guess the Flavor.” Nail every flavor, and you could walk away with a prize. Or, head out to the patio for Chicken Wing Bowling or try your luck at Prize Pong.
Savor the Flavors: NY Rec & Social's Wing Menu
And speaking of wings… NY Rec & Social’s menu takes them seriously. From classic Buffalo to garlic Parmesan, sweet Asian chili, and even a hot honey glaze, there’s a flavor for every mood. Want to go all‑in? Grab the Chicken Wing Tower and wash it down with their signature Hot Honey Old Fashioned. Wings and whiskey are a match made in heaven.
Add in massive TVs, billiards, air hockey, darts, and a menu full of sliders, cheesesteak egg rolls, and onion ring towers, and you’ve got the ultimate hangout. So, are you in? Bring your appetite, your game face, and maybe a few extra napkins. Why? Things are about to get messy.
