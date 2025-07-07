As the Fourth of July wraps up, many Central New Yorkers are left asking: have backyard fireworks gone too far?

One frustrated resident took to the Syracuse Subreddit this week to vent about the non-stop explosions echoing through their neighborhood. And they’re not alone.

“Last night was awful. Every house around us was setting off fireworks and my animals were terrified. Fireworks were being set off until 4 a.m. That’s absolutely ridiculous.”

What The Law Actually Allows In New York

To understand the frustration, it helps to revisit a 2014 change in New York State law. That year, state lawmakers legalized the sale and use of certain “sparkling devices” — think handheld or ground-based sparklers, cones, and fountains — but not aerial or explosive fireworks. Despite this, the louder, flashier “boom-y” fireworks continue to be widely used. According to New York law, they remain illegal for consumer use.

“The big boom-y fireworks are apparently not legal, small sparkles are. But the big ones are still sold in NY, despite being illegal, and got so normalized after the 2014 legalization that now they get blasted off without reprimand.”

They also expressed nostalgia for a time when fireworks were a community event each and every summer.

“I miss the days when fireworks were done in one centralized area... everyone would come, grill there, have picnics, and watch the fireworks together. That would be it. Not every other house setting off their own fireworks for weeks on end, all night long, mid-week, etc.”

The concerns go beyond personal discomfort.

“It’s horrible for the environment, traumatizing to animals, disturbs wildlife, triggering to actual veterans and other survivors, opens the door for house fires and garden fires, and personal injuries.”

So… should New York reconsider its fireworks law? While many enjoy celebrating with personal displays, others are calling for stricter enforcement. It’s a growing debate across the state.

What Do You Think?

Should fireworks be illegal again in New York? Text us on our app and let us know. Read more on New York’s current fireworks laws and let us know where you stand.

