Not everything that looks recyclable belongs in your blue bin.

In New York, tossing the wrong items into curbside recycling can do more harm than good—clogging machines, contaminating loads, and driving up costs for recycling centers.

The following items can be recycled curbside in most communities:

Paper and cardboard (flattened)

Glass bottles and jars

Metal cans (aluminum and steel)

Plastic bottles and containers labeled #1 and #2

Get our free mobile app

Wavebreakmedia Ltd/Think Stock Wavebreakmedia Ltd/Think Stock loading...

Not Recyclable

However, many common household items cannot be placed in recycling bins—even if they seem recyclable.

To help clarify, we’ve compiled a visual gallery of things that should not go in your curbside bin.

READ MORE: Giant Trolls Made From Recycled Material Coming to Upstate New York

These 25 items can’t be recycled in New York — and a few might even surprise you.

25 Surprising Items You Can’t Recycle—And Why Recycling rules can be confusing—some everyday items you might toss in the bin actually belong in the trash (or even better, at a special drop‑off). Here are 25 common items that don’t belong in your curbside recycling. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Costly Mistakes

These items either damage recycling machinery or aren’t processed through local systems.

Instead, many of these materials can be taken to designated drop-off locations or specialty recycling programs. Check the Oneida Herkimer Solid Waste Authority website for guidance on where to take electronics, plastic bags, and hazardous materials safely.

While first-time mistakes may only result in a warning, repeated violations of local recycling rules can lead to fines, depending on where you live.

Many municipalities in New York have ordinances in place that allow for penalties if residents consistently place non-recyclable or prohibited items in their curbside bins. The goal isn’t to punish—it’s to keep recycling systems efficient, safe, and cost-effective for everyone.

Correct recycling helps reduce landfill waste—making it everyone’s responsibility to know the rules.