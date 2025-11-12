Talk about a shot of a lifetime!

Karen Millspaugh was on her way to bed when she decided to check on the Northern Lights one last time.

It was cloudy in Upstate New York, but there was some clearing. Not only did Karen catch the prism of color in a cloud-free sky, but she got something a little more.

In the camera frame, Karen saw a huge streak of light and prayed her timer didn't shut off. It was a shooting star that she says looked like it exploded. "The best shooting star I have ever seen, and during a solar storm."

Northern Lights Over the Wing

Most New Yorkers didn't get to see the Northern Lights due to all the cloud cover.

Get our free mobile app

Janette Funk captured a stunning shot over Western New York from her flight. She must have gotten on one of the rare planes still flying during the government shutdown.

More Lights Tonight

If you weren't lucky enough to catch the Northern Lights on Veteran's Day, there's another chance.

A strong geomagnetic storm could bring the Aurora Borealis as far south as Florida. The sky in 21 states, including New York, could light up tonight.

READ MORE: New York Could Be Treated to Stunning Northern Lights

The weather in New York may not cooperate with chances of snow and rain in the forecast. If you do head out, be sure and bundle up.