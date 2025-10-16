Aurora fans, get ready — tonight could light up the skies. Earth is about to be hit by the first of several solar storms, which might push the northern lights farther south than usual.

The NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center has put out a G2 geomagnetic storm watch for Oct. 16. The peak of the activity is expected late Thursday night into early Friday morning. For skywatchers in northern states — including New York — this could mean a rare chance to catch the aurora closer to home.

Forecasts suggest the geomagnetic activity will be strongest between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m., falling squarely in the moderate G2 range.

Credit - Jonatan Pie/Unsplash Credit - Jonatan Pie/Unsplash loading...

Unpredictable Lights

That said, auroras are famously unpredictable. Even if you’re in a prime viewing area, you’ll need clear skies, minimal light pollution, a good view to the north, and maybe a little luck to see them at their best.

The good news is, Mother Nature looks like she'll cooperate with clear skies in the forecast for Central New York.

This display is being driven by multiple coronal mass ejections (CMEs) that left the sun earlier this week, according to Space.com. Since several of these solar blasts are arriving in quick succession, their combined effect could stir up Earth’s magnetic field more than a single storm would — making a stronger, more active aurora more likely.

So if you’re hoping for a light show tonight, keep an eye on the sky. With the right conditions, it could be a night to remember.