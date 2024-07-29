Life Saving Service Ends After 75 Years in Central New York

75 years of saving lives is coming to an end in Central New York.

North Shore Ambulance volunteer squad served Constantia, Vienna, and Cleveland, along with neighboring communities for over 7 decades. But they've gone on their last run.

North Shore Ambulance Board of Directors announced the closure of their services effective immediately. A decision that was not made lightly but came after too many financial struggles.

Financial Struggles

President & CEO Avery Denney said North Shore Ambulance has struggled with declining or stagnant reimbursement rates, direct-to-patient insurance payments without remittance, increased operational costs, increased payroll expenses, and insufficient funding.

"Despite our best efforts to secure additional resources and support and attempts to venture into new markets to increase revenue, these challenges have ultimately made it unsustainable to continue our operations."

New Life Saving Services

The board is working with neighboring agencies and local authorities to make sure the community can still get live saving services when it's needed.

"Our commitment to providing high-quality care has been unwavering, but the challenges we face are beyond our capacity to overcome."

If anyone in the community has questions related to the closure or the transition process, they are encouraged to call the North Shore Ambulance business office at 315-675-3110 or email Executive Director Brandon Morris at bmorris@northshoreambulance.org.

"We extend our deepest gratitude to the residents of the North Shore community and our neighboring agencies for your support and cooperation over the last 75 years. Your trust in our services has been invaluable."

