Harmful algal blooms have forced the temporary closure of another popular swimming area in Central New York.

This marks the second time this month that a local beach has been closed due to algal blooms, which result from rapid growth of certain types of algae in warm, nutrient-rich waters.

Officials warn that these blooms can produce toxins harmful to both humans and animals. Exposure may cause skin irritation, stomach issues, or respiratory problems.

No Swimming at Verona Beach

Out of caution, the swimming area at Verona Beach has been shut down until the bloom subsides and water quality improves.

The park is still open from sunrise to sunset though. And the splash pad is available every day along with the water slide to cool off during the summer heat.

Monitor Water Samples

Environmental agencies continue to monitor water samples closely and update the public regularly. There is no set date for reopening the swimming area, as officials want to ensure safety before allowing swimmers back in.

Visitors are encouraged to check the DEC's Harmful Algal Bloom Notifications page for the most current information.

Take Precautions

A few important reminders:

Stay out of the water if you see green scum or algae

Don’t swim, wade, fish, or boat near it

Don’t drink the water

Keep kids and pets away

Rinse off with clean water if you come into contact with it

The recent closures highlight growing concerns about the increasing frequency of harmful algal blooms in the region’s lakes and waterways, often linked to warmer temperatures and runoff from fertilizers.

Authorities stress the importance of awareness and caution when enjoying natural water spots during the summer months.