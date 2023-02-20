Why the Beef? Mysterious Cow Head Found Staring at Niagara Falls

Here's something you don't see every day! The Falls are "moo-ving", but who knew they'd draw in this kind of beef?

Niagara Falls draws in millions of visitors from across the world every year, no matter the time of year. They're a Western New York marvel after all!

But recently, the Falls got a new visitor. One that was certainly turning some heads!

Meet Milky White!

Now this is a fun way to promote your show. Into the Woods has hit the road and launched their nationwide tour. They plan to visit a number of major cities across the country, with their first stop being right here in New York State.

The tour came for a two-night stay at Shea's Buffalo Theatre on February 18-19th. When you're this close to a national treasure, you have to check it out for yourself. That's what the cast did... but they weren't the only ones who wanted to go!

If you've ever seen the show, you'd know Milky White is an important character/prop/lifeline of the show. Though she might be only worth a couple of "magic beans" to some people, she's now taken social media by storm.

The cast is using Milky White to promote their tour, bringing her (or him based on the horns) to different landmarks they visit. Not a bad idea to make life fun on the road!

All I have to say is BE CAREFUL! We've seen and heard stories of many interesting things going down the falls. We don't want Milky White to be the next!

Speaking of interesting things at Niagara Falls... have you ever seen the tunnel that goes underneath it?

