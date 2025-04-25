Two New York wineries are entering new chapters—one is hitting the market, and the other is saying goodbye to a longtime owner.

Prospect Winery Owners Retiring

After a decade of serving up award-winning wines, the owners of Prospect Winery have decided it's time to retire.

Nick and Margaret Keblish announced they'll be stepping away from the business this June, marking the end of an incredible journey that began back in 1995.

Nick—who once proudly considered himself a beer drinker—ended up falling in love with winemaking. That first homemade batch is still tucked away in the cellar.

Their wines didn’t just impress family and friends either. They caught the attention of judges, too.

Medals rolled in from the New York State Wine Competition, Winemaker Magazine, and the American Wine Society. That recognition gave them the confidence to go all in and open a winery.

First Licensed Winery in Oneida County

In 2014, they joined forces with a fellow winemaker, and on November 18, became the first winery in Oneida County to receive a state license. Tragically, their partner passed away before they could launch their dream together—but the legacy lived on.

Now, after years filled with highs, lows, and lots of laughter, the couple says they’re ready to “wine down” and enjoy some well-deserved rest.

But don’t worry—this isn’t a goodbye just yet. They’ll still be around for a little while longer, soaking up the moments and sharing a few more glasses before the final toast.

Coyote Moon Vineyards For Sale

After 16 years, the owners of Coyote Moon Vineyards have announced their decision to list the North Country winery for sale.

The Randazzo and Ives families describe the move as “one of the hardest decisions” they have ever made.

Since opening in 2009, Coyote Moon has become a staple of the Thousand Islands region, known for its award-winning wines, popular events, and deep roots in the community.

Award Winning Wines

Over the years, Coyote Moon has earned an impressive list of accolades.

Three-time New York State Winery of the Year

2017 Terroir Award – Dan Berger’s International Wine Competition

More than 1,000 medals and awards for handcrafted wines

Top 21 Wines to Watch – American Wine Society Magazine

Multiple Best of Class honors from regional, national, and international competitions

For now, Coyote Moon Vineyards remains open and active, welcoming guests to enjoy the wines, the views, and the legacy that has grown from the heart of the Thousand Islands.

