Ever wonder what words are trending in New York right now?

Thanks to research from word-finding experts at Unscramblerer.com, we now know exactly what slang is dominating searches this year. They analyzed Google Trends data from January through mid-September 2025. They found that TikTok, Instagram, gaming, streaming, and Gen Z and Alpha communities are shaping the way we talk more than ever.

So, what are New Yorkers typing into Google when they’re looking to stay on top of the latest lingo?

What is 6-7

I’ll admit it, I’m totally slang-challenged. Apparently, New Yorkers are Googling words like 6-7, sendy, and sigma nonstop in 2025, and I’m sitting here thinking, what?

6-7 is at the top of the list, and it's easy to see why. It has no literal meaning.

It’s absurdity for the sake of humor, originating from Skrilla’s song “Doot Doot (6 7).” Kids and teens scream and chant it while waving their hands in the air.

Ok, I'm STILL confused even after the explanation.

Other popular terms include:

Aura farming – doing something just to look cool, often referencing anime characters.

– doing something just to look cool, often referencing anime characters. Sybau – shut your b---h ass up.

– shut your b---h ass up. Syfm – expressing disappointment when someone misses something obvious.

– expressing disappointment when someone misses something obvious. Sigma – a lone wolf type, independent and self-reliant.

– a lone wolf type, independent and self-reliant. Chopped – ugly or undesirable.

– ugly or undesirable. PMO – p---ing me off.

– p---ing me off. Sendy – going all in and pushing your limits; “send it” in action.

– going all in and pushing your limits; “send it” in action. Big back – poking fun at someone with a large physique or sluggish behavior.

– poking fun at someone with a large physique or sluggish behavior. Bop – someone who moves from partner to partner; often used derogatorily online.

I didn’t know ANY of these slang words, and apparently, that’s exactly why they’re topping searches in New York. If you’re over 40, it’s basically like trying to read a secret code.

So yes, if you’re Googling “what does 6-7 mean?” you’re not alone. Welcome to the 2025 Slang Survival Guide. It’s confusing, hilarious, and a little bit terrifying.