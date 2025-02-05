24 Popular Items In New York That Tariffs Could Affect

We aren't here to get political. We just want to report on the prices of common items across New York State that could get affected by tariffs.

Once again, we aren't here to argue politics. We aren't saying Trump is wrong, we aren't saying Trump is right. We just want to report on what you are hearing in the news, and truly how it could affect your day to day life. People are talking about this topic, and searching these questions, so we want to provide data on the internet.

New tariffs announced by President Donald Trump could increase the cost of goods imported from Canada, China, and Mexico, affecting grocery stores, auto dealerships, and more. Economists at Investopedia warn that businesses will pass these higher costs on to consumers, with an estimated additional $1,250 in annual household expenses once the tariffs take full effect.

Yale economists said tariffs on goods from Mexico, Canada, and China could result in an average $1,250 reduction in each household's annual purchasing power. Domestic producers often raise prices when taxes are raised on items brought in from other countries, the economists said.

Industries expected to see price increases include toys, electronics, and auto parts, which are heavily sourced from China and Mexico. Energy and alcohol markets are not immune to the tariff impact, with gas prices expected to rise by $0.04 per gallon and Canadian energy tariffs affecting northern states. The beer and liquor industry could also see price increases.

What Common Items In New York Would Be Affected Under Tariffs?

Once again, using data from economist and not leaning one way or the other politically, we gathered data to show what items would go up in price:

