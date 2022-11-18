The Great New York State Fair… In The Winter? It’s Coming Back in 2023
New York State's Winter Fair is back and better than ever this year. It'll be coming to the State Fairgrounds Expo Center in Syracuse on February 3rd, 4th and 5th.
This is the second year the Winter Fair has returned to Central New York, after being canceled in 2021 because of the COVID pandemic. The event draws in visitors from across the state, bringing a taste of the State Fair in the middle of the winter.
Fun Rides for Everyone
The Winter Fair is proud to be bringing back their Mini-Midway in the Expo Center. This gives you and the entire family a chance to go on your favorite fair rides, without having to wait until the summer to do it.
This year's rides include Roc-o-Plane, the Scrambler, the Spider, Giant Slide, the Sea Ray, Merry-Go-Round, Clown-Around Fun House and the NEW family Dragon Coaster.
Live Music
A popular piece of the State Fair every year is the endless amount of live music. The Winter Fair brings "wall-to-wall entertainment", right up on the Amazon Winter Fair Stage.
During the fair, you'll be able to see a variety of artists. They range from Rock & Roll and Gospel, to Blues and R&B music.
Of Course... FOOD!
We all know your favorite part of the fair is the food... and the Winter Fair never disappoints. Here's who you'll see in February:
- Villa Pizze Fritte
- Kikk's Authentic Greek Cuisine, BBQ with Limp Lizard, Hoffmann Hot Dogs, Coneys and Sausage Sandwiches
- Baked Potato Express
- Glazed & Confused Donuts
- Pizza from Paradise
- Razzle Dazzle
- Sarita's Spanish Cuisine
- Oompa Loompays
- Dean's Concession
Get Your Tickets Today!
Advanced sale tickets are now available for purchase. If you plan on going this year with your friends and family, secure your tickets now before it's too late.
You can get your tickets and find more information on the NYS Winter Fair by visiting their official website.