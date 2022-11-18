The Great New York State Fair… In The Winter? It’s Coming Back in 2023

New York State's Winter Fair is back and better than ever this year. It'll be coming to the State Fairgrounds Expo Center in Syracuse on February 3rd, 4th and 5th.

This is the second year the Winter Fair has returned to Central New York, after being canceled in 2021 because of the COVID pandemic. The event draws in visitors from across the state, bringing a taste of the State Fair in the middle of the winter.

Credit - The New York State Winter Fair via Facebook Credit - The New York State Winter Fair via Facebook loading...

Fun Rides for Everyone

The Winter Fair is proud to be bringing back their Mini-Midway in the Expo Center. This gives you and the entire family a chance to go on your favorite fair rides, without having to wait until the summer to do it.

This year's rides include Roc-o-Plane, the Scrambler, the Spider, Giant Slide, the Sea Ray, Merry-Go-Round, Clown-Around Fun House and the NEW family Dragon Coaster.

Credit - The New York State Winter Fair via Facebook Credit - The New York State Winter Fair via Facebook loading...

Live Music

A popular piece of the State Fair every year is the endless amount of live music. The Winter Fair brings "wall-to-wall entertainment", right up on the Amazon Winter Fair Stage.

During the fair, you'll be able to see a variety of artists. They range from Rock & Roll and Gospel, to Blues and R&B music.

Of Course... FOOD!

We all know your favorite part of the fair is the food... and the Winter Fair never disappoints. Here's who you'll see in February:

Villa Pizze Fritte Kikk's Authentic Greek Cuisine, BBQ with Limp Lizard, Hoffmann Hot Dogs, Coneys and Sausage Sandwiches

Baked Potato Express

Glazed & Confused Donuts

Pizza from Paradise

Razzle Dazzle

Sarita's Spanish Cuisine

Oompa Loompays

Dean's Concession

Credit - The New York State Winter Fair via Facebook Credit - The New York State Winter Fair via Facebook loading...

Get Your Tickets Today!

Advanced sale tickets are now available for purchase. If you plan on going this year with your friends and family, secure your tickets now before it's too late.

You can get your tickets and find more information on the NYS Winter Fair by visiting their official website.

7 Foods We'd Love to See at the New York State Fair in 2023 Because everyone prefers their heart attacks in different forms!

New York State Fair Butter Sculptures Through the Years Take a look at the Butter Sculptures over the years at the New York State Fair.

One of a Kind Ice Sculpting Holiday Drive-Thru at NYS Fairgrounds Ice Masters Holiday Drive Through Display returns to the New York State fairgrounds for a magical weekend from December 29 through January 2.

Tale of Two Seasons in One CNY County All on Same Day It's the tale of two seasons in one Central New York County, all on the same day.