Need help navigating everything the New York State Fair has to offer? There’s an app for that!

The Fair just launched its official mobile app, and it’s designed to make your visit easier, more fun, and totally stress-free. It’s free to download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play, so you can start planning your day before you even step foot on the Fairgrounds in Syracuse, New York.

“We’re so excited to roll out this app,” said Fair Director Julie LaFave. “With all the amazing food, rides, and shows, it’s going to help visitors get the most out of their time and make some unforgettable memories.”

READ MORE: Ultimate 2025 New York State Fair Food Guide

New App Features

The app is packed with handy features.

Interactive Map : Use the GPS-enabled interactive map to find food vendors, exhibits, restrooms, or your favorite spots.

: Use the GPS-enabled interactive map to find food vendors, exhibits, restrooms, or your favorite spots. Daily Schedule : Check the searchable daily schedule to see concerts, shows, and events—and set reminders so you don’t miss a thing.

: Check the searchable daily schedule to see concerts, shows, and events—and set reminders so you don’t miss a thing. The Fair Finder Map : Browse the Food and Vendor Directory to track down your must-try treats.

: Browse the Food and Vendor Directory to track down your must-try treats. Ticket Information & Deals : Get ticket info, special deals, and push notifications for weather alerts or surprise events.

: Get ticket info, special deals, and push notifications for weather alerts or surprise events. Push Notifications: Get real-time alerts about important announcements, weather updates, and special events.

Get our free mobile app

The Fair runs Wednesday, August 20, through Labor Day, Monday, September 1.

READ MORE: NYS Fair 2025 Tickets & Parking Passes

Tickets are $8 for full access to entertainment and concerts, or snag a $25 Frequent Fairgoer pass if you’re planning multiple visits. Download the app and make your Fair experience a breeze.

Every Concert Coming to NYS Fair in 2025 Dozens of national acts perform each year for free at the New York State Fair. See the line up, so far, for 2025. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams